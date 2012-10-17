* Mafia tightening grip on economy during slump
By Steve Scherer
ROME, Oct 17 Suspicious bank transactions jumped
by a third in Italy last year, the central bank said on
Wednesday, a sign that tax evaders, swindlers and mobsters are
cashing in during the worst economic crisis since World War Two.
The number of dubious money exchanges rose to almost 49,000
in 2011, a 31.5 percent increase from a year earlier and seven
times the number reported in 2009, according to an annual
document compiled by Bank of Italy's financial information unit.
Italian anti-mafia prosecutors say crime syndicates have
tightened their grip on the euro zone's third-biggest economy
during the slump as banks have cut lending and mafia groups,
flush with cash, increase investments in the legitimate economy.
"It's clear that the crime groups involved in drug
trafficking have enormous sums of money to invest and that
during an economic downturn the cash is needed by many
businesses, including honest ones," Vittorio Mete, a mafia
researcher at the University of Catanzaro, told Reuters.
Many of the suspicious transactions turn out to be red
herrings, but about a third of those investigated last year
proved to be illegal, the report said.
Crimes uncovered by authorities included money laundering,
corruption, tax evasion, extortion, fraud, usury, drug
trafficking and a variety of lesser, administrative infractions,
the report added.
Earlier this month, the head of a tax agency and four of his
employees were arrested on charges of pocketing 100 million
euros ($130.23 million) they had collected and spending it on
private planes, parties and yachts.
In 2011, 445 of the suspicious money exchanges were
confirmed by investigators to be linked to the mob, the report
said, and a quarter of them were transactions made in Lombardy,
Italy's richest region.
"Organised crime is active nationally," the report said,
citing an analysis of the financial transactions linked to the
mob.
Italy's main organised crime groups such as Sicily's Cosa
Nostra, the Camorra around Naples, or Calabria's 'Ndrangheta
have long had a stranglehold on the southern economy. Recently
their national reach has become more evident.
A member of the Lombardy regional government was arrested
last week and accused of buying votes from the Calabrian mob,
which is deeply rooted in the region around Milan.
The Calabrian mafia, a leading drug trafficker in southern
Europe, was behind 185 of the transactions that led to criminal
investigations in 2011.
According to a separate Bank of Italy study, the country's
criminal economy is worth almost 11 percent of gross domestic
product, or more than 170 billion euros, while money laundering
amounts to about 12 percent of GDP per year.
($1 = 0.7679 euros)
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)