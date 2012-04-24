By James Mackenzie
ROME, April 24 The Italian Senate gave final
approval on Tuesday to a decree ordering the auction of digital
television frequencies, a measure that had been strongly opposed
by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.
The decree has been closely watched by the television
industry since the government indicated it would scrap plans to
give away the frequencies in a process that had been widely
criticised for favouring Berlusconi's Mediaset empire.
The Senate vote, which follows a lower house approval last
week, clears the final parliamentary hurdle for the decree to
pass into law and opens the way to a competitive auction of the
frequencies in the coming four months.
The upper house voted 228 to 29 in favour of the decree with
two abstentions, after the technocrat government of Prime
Minister Mario Monti called a confidence vote on the measure.
Earlier this month, the government confirmed it was dropping
the previous administration's plans for a so-called "beauty
contest", provoking tensions with parts of Berlusconi's
centre-right PDL party, which backs the unelected Monti in
parliament.
The "beauty contest", to be judged by a government-appointed
panel on the basis of technical capacity and programming
criteria, had been severely criticised for heavily favouring the
incumbents Mediaset, Italy's biggest private broadcaster, as
well as state broadcaster RAI.
It was also attacked for overlooking potential revenue for
Italy's cash-strapped state treasury after an auction last year
of fourth generation mobile telephone frequencies raised almost
4 billion euros.
However uncertainty remains over the outcome of a sale with
operators waiting before committing themselves until the
communications authority announces the full technical conditions
of the auction which must be held within the next 120 days.
The government has only laid down broad guidelines, ruling
that the licences must go to the highest bidder and that only
network operators will be allowed to participate.
They would have to ensure equal access to all content
providers, meaning that broadcasters will have to ensure
"vertical separation" of their network and content operations as
legal entities to be able to take part in the process.
Mediaset declined to say last week whether it would take
part, while Sky Italia, the satellite TV unit of News Corp
which pulled out of the previous allocation process,
said only that it was considering whether to take part.
The legislation also lays down that some parts of the
spectrum may be made available for only a limited period and
would be available to be sold to telecoms companies after 2015.
Estimates of the amount a sale of digital television
frequencies may raise have varied but have been much lower than
the sums raised in the recent fourth generation mobile telephone
auction.
Earlier this month, Mediaset board member Gina Neri said
estimates of 1.1-1.2 billion euros were "exaggerated".
As well as the frequencies issue, the decree also makes
certain technical changes to the so-called IMU, a real estate
tax introduced as part of a package of emergency budget measures
last December, including allowing the tax to be paid in two or
three installments.
(Reporting By James Mackenzie Editing by Maria Golovnina)