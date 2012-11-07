By Massimiliano Di Giorgio
ROME Nov 7 Italy's biggest commercial
broadcaster Mediaset and state-owned RAI will
be barred from taking part in an upcoming auction for Italian
television frequencies, a European Commission source said on
Wednesday.
"A few weeks ago Italian authorities notified us a proposal
on auction rules ... participation is limited to operators who
have less than five multiplex. Therefore Mediaset and RAI are
excluded," the source told Reuters.
Mediaset, owned by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi,
and RAI each own five so-called multiplex, group of channels
transmitted on digital bandwidth.
All other TV players in Italy own less than five multiplex.
The auction is estimated to fetch 1.1-1.2 billion euros.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the
Commission was in contact with Italy's communications regulator
about the auction rules and that Brussels' was expected to give
its verdict by end-November.
Industry Minister Corrado Passera said in October that the
auction would be held by December.
Earlier this year, Mario Monti's government scrapped plans
by predecessor Berlusconi to assign the frequencies through a
beauty contest, which critics said would have favoured Mediaset
and RAI.
Besides Mediaset and RAI, Telecom Italia Media, Sky
Italia, Hutchison Whampoa's local telecoms
operator 3, Europa Way, Prima Tv and Canale Italia had all lined
up for the beauty contest before it was cancelled.