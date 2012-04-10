MILAN, April 10 Italy will restart the process
to award digital television frequencies from scratch and drop
previous plans to give away the licences, industry minister
Corrado Passera said, according to daily La Repubblica.
"I don't think it is a good thing to give away valuable
government assets for free," the Italian newspaper quoted
Passera as saying, without saying where the comments were made.
The Monti government will set up a new competitive auction
process with blocks of different frequencies, he added.
No one at the industry ministry was immediately available
for comment.
Passera told reporters last month a decision on how the
frequencies would be awarded would be taken by April 19-20.
Plans by the government of former premier Silvio Berlusconi
to assign the frequencies free of charge to operators were
abandoned earlier this year by Prime Minister Mario Monti's new
administration.
The drawn-out process for assigning frequencies laid down by
the Berlusconi government drew heavy criticism for favouring big
incumbent broadcasters including the former prime minister's own
Mediaset empire.
It was also attacked for overlooking potential revenue for
Italy's cash-strapped state treasury after an auction of
fourth-generation mobile telephone frequencies last year raised
almost 4 billion euros ($5.3 billion).
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Mark Potter)