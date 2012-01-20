ROME Jan 20 The Italian government has
decided to suspend the so-called "beauty contest" to award new
digital television frequencies to see how they can be best put
to use, Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Friday.
"I have decided to suspend the process for 90 days," Passera
told a news conference after a cabinet meeting.
The contest, set up by the centre-right government of former
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, was intended to award
frequencies without charging operators for acquiring licences.
It has been heavily criticised for favouring big existing
opersators, including Berlusconi's Mediaset group,
Italy's biggest broadcaster.
The move was part of a package of deregulation measures
aimed at boosting competition in services and the professions.