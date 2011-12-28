MILAN Dec 28 Net outflows at Italy's asset management industry totalled 8.489 billioneuros in November, compared with 5.8 billion euro outflows in October, Italy's fund management association Assogestioni said on Wednesday.

Net outflows at Italian fund managers were 6.25 billion euros last month compared to around 4.8 billion euro outflows in October, Assogestioni said in a statement.

Equity funds registered a net outflow of 679 million euros against negative flows for around 172 million euros in October.

Bond funds showed a net outflow of 2.39 billion euros, wider than the 1.76 billion euro outflows a month earlier, it said.

Shares in Italian asset managers such as Mediolanum and Intesa Sanpaolo, which owns Eurizon, are sensitive to the data as inflows boost their income from fees.

Further details can be found on the association's Web site www.assogestioni.it. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)