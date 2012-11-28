MILAN Nov 28 Italy's asset management industry
reversed two consecutive months of inflows when it posted 1.9
billion euros ($2.46 billion) of redemptions in October,
according to preliminary data released by industry body
Assogestioni on Wednesday.
Inflows in fixed income and flexible funds were unable to
offset heavy outflows of money market products and discretionary
managed portfolios, Assogestioni said.
Redemptions have started to slow gradually this year after
Italian asset managers, mainly banks and insurers, had to deal
with outflows of over 40 billion euros in 2011.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
