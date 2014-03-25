MILAN, March 25 Italy's asset management industry in February had inflows of 11.8 billion euros ($16 billion), the best monthly result since 1998, after outflows of 1.5 billion euros in January, industry body Assogestioni said.

Assets under management rose to a record 1,362 billion euros, the monthly report on the sector showed. ($1 = 0.7255 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, writing by Valentina Za, editing by Francesca Landini)