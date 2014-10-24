MILAN Oct 24 Italy's asset management industry
saw inflows of 8.6 billion euros ($11 billion) in September from
12.7 billion euros in August, industry body Assogestioni said on
Friday.
Total inflows in the first nine months of the year amounted
to 97 billion euros, bringing the stock of assets under
management to 1.52 trillion euros.
Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo posted the best
performance last month with inflows of 2.3 billion euros, while
inflows at UniCredit's asset management unit Pioneer
Investments were 1.9 billion euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.7905 euro)
(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; writing by Francesca Landini)