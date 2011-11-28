MILAN Nov 28 Net outflows at Italy's asset management industry totalled 5.8 billion euros in October, compared with 6 billion euros outflows in September, Italy's fund management association Assogestioni said on Monday. Net outflows at Italian fund managers were 4.8 billion euros last month compared to around 4.7 billion euro outflows in September, Assogestioni said in a statement. Equity funds registered a net outflow of 172 million euros against negative flows for around 1.1 billion euros in September. Bond funds showed a net outflow of 1.76 billion euros, wider than the 1.36 billion euro outflows a month earlier, it said. Shares in Italian asset managers such as Mediolanum and Intesa Sanpaolo, which owns Eurizon, are sensitive to the data as inflows boost their income from fees. Further details can be found on the association's Web site www.assogestioni.it. (Reporting by Michel Rose)