MILAN Nov 28 Net outflows at Italy's
asset management industry totalled 5.8 billion euros in October,
compared with 6 billion euros outflows in September, Italy's
fund management association Assogestioni said on Monday.
Net outflows at Italian fund managers were 4.8 billion euros
last month compared to around 4.7 billion euro outflows in
September, Assogestioni said in a statement.
Equity funds registered a net outflow of 172 million euros
against negative flows for around 1.1 billion euros in
September.
Bond funds showed a net outflow of 1.76 billion euros, wider
than the 1.36 billion euro outflows a month earlier, it said.
Shares in Italian asset managers such as Mediolanum
and Intesa Sanpaolo, which owns Eurizon, are sensitive
to the data as inflows boost their income from fees.
Further details can be found on the association's Web site
www.assogestioni.it.
(Reporting by Michel Rose)