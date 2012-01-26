MILAN Jan 26 Net outflows at Italy's
asset management industry totalled 9.5 billion euros ($12.3
billion) in December, bringing the total 2011 outflow to 40.8
billion euros, Italy's fund management association Assogestioni
said on Thursday.
Net outflows at Italian fund managers were 5.9 billion euros
in December compared to around 8.5 billion euros outflow in
November , Assogestioni said in a statement.
Equity funds registered a net outflow of 511 million euros
against negative flows for around 679 million euros in November.
Bond funds showed a net outflow of 2.3 billion euros, in line
with outflows a month earlier, it said.
Shares in Italian asset managers such as Mediolanum
and Intesa Sanpaolo, which owns Eurizon, are sensitive
to the data as inflows boost their income from fees.
Further details can be found on the association's Web site
www.assogestioni.it.
($1 = 0.7708 euros)
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)