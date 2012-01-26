MILAN Jan 26 Net outflows at Italy's asset management industry totalled 9.5 billion euros ($12.3 billion) in December, bringing the total 2011 outflow to 40.8 billion euros, Italy's fund management association Assogestioni said on Thursday.

Net outflows at Italian fund managers were 5.9 billion euros in December compared to around 8.5 billion euros outflow in November , Assogestioni said in a statement.

Equity funds registered a net outflow of 511 million euros against negative flows for around 679 million euros in November.

Bond funds showed a net outflow of 2.3 billion euros, in line with outflows a month earlier, it said.

Shares in Italian asset managers such as Mediolanum and Intesa Sanpaolo, which owns Eurizon, are sensitive to the data as inflows boost their income from fees.

Further details can be found on the association's Web site www.assogestioni.it. ($1 = 0.7708 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)