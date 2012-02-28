MILAN Feb 28 Net outflows for Italy's
asset management industry totalled 3.96 billion euros ($5.30
billion) in January, compared with 9.52 billion euros outflows
in December, Italy's fund management association Assogestioni
said on Tuesday.
Net outflows at Italian fund managers were 2.29 billion euros
last month compared to around 4.78 billion euro outflows in
December, Assogestioni said in a statement.
Equity funds registered a net outflow of 643 million euros
against negative flows for 511 million euros in December.
Bond funds showed a net outflow of 736 million euros,
narrower than the 2.27 billion euro outflows a month earlier.
Shares in Italian asset managers such as Mediolanum
and Intesa Sanpaolo, which owns Eurizon, are sensitive
to the data as inflows boost their income from fees.
Further details can be found on the association's Web site
www.assogestioni.it.
($1 = 0.7466 euros)
(Reporting By Danilo Masoni)