MILAN Feb 28 Net outflows for Italy's asset management industry totalled 3.96 billion euros ($5.30 billion) in January, compared with 9.52 billion euros outflows in December, Italy's fund management association Assogestioni said on Tuesday.

Net outflows at Italian fund managers were 2.29 billion euros last month compared to around 4.78 billion euro outflows in December, Assogestioni said in a statement.

Equity funds registered a net outflow of 643 million euros against negative flows for 511 million euros in December.

Bond funds showed a net outflow of 736 million euros, narrower than the 2.27 billion euro outflows a month earlier.

Shares in Italian asset managers such as Mediolanum and Intesa Sanpaolo, which owns Eurizon, are sensitive to the data as inflows boost their income from fees.

($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)