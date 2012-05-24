MILAN May 24 Italy's asset management industry saw net outflows of 1.3 billion euros in April, resuming a negative trend after reporting net inflows for the first time in a year in March.

Data from industry body Assogestioni on Thursday showed inflows in fixed-income funds slowed to 1.6 billion euros in April from 3.8 billion euros the previous month.

Net outflows in equity funds increased to 1.2 billion euros from 238 million euros.

Italy-based funds saw net outflows of 2 billion euros while flows were positive for 1 billion euros in foreign funds. (Reporting by Valentina Za)