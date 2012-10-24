* September inflows 530 mln euros

* Assets under management rise to 990 bln euros

* Industry could see positive signs in 2013 - Pioneer (Adds details, background)

By Maria Pia Quaglia

MILAN, Oct 24 Italy's asset management industry is showing timid signs of recovery after posting a second consecutive month of inflows in September, underpinned by fixed income and flexible fund flows.

Net inflows totaled 530 million euros ($687 million) in September, according to preliminary data released on Wednesday by industry body Assogestioni.

Coupled with the 1.75 billion euro inflows seen in August, this pushed assets under management to some 990 billion euros, close to levels last seen at the beginning of 2010.

"This year flows will be far better than last year and the second half of 2012 will be far better than the first half. We could therefore see positive signs starting in 2013," said Giordano Lombardo, Group Chief Investment Officer at UniCredit's asset management arm Pioneer Investments.

Italy's asset managers, mainly banks and insurance groups, saw redemptions of over 40 billion euros in 2011 as banks under growing funding pressure pushed clients to sell funds and buy bonds issued by the bank or lock up money in deposit accounts.

But liquidity needs eased in 2012 after the European Central Bank injected nearly 1 trillion euros in the euro zone banking system and pledged to buy short-term bonds of more vulnerable countries.

In September bond inflows of about 1.83 billion euros and flexible fund inflows of 1.3 billion euros more than compensated equity and monetary fund outflows and pared total mutual fund redemptions since the beginning of the year.

Funds that invest in stock markets have been suffering most of the year. Total 2012 redemptions at the end of September were 6.25 billion euros, still far from flows of 8.15 billion euros exiting money market funds this year.

Last month Italian-domiciled funds attracted inflows for the first time since the third quarter of 2009 after Italy passed legislation that removed unfavourable taxation of domestic funds more than an year ago.

Industry outflows have slowed gradually over 2012 as banks seek to meet clients' growing demand for security and income with managed products. Outflows to September totaled 6.5 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7714 euros) (Reporting By Maria Pia Quaglia; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)