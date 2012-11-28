(Recasts lead, adds detail)
MILAN Nov 28 Italy's asset management industry
posted 1.9 billion euros ($2.46 billion) of redemptions in
October, reversing two consecutive months of inflows, according
to preliminary data released by industry body Assogestioni on
Wednesday.
Inflows in fixed income and flexible funds could not offset
heavy outflows of money market products and discretionary
managed portfolios, Assogestioni said in a statement.
Redemptions started to slow gradually this year after
Italian asset managers, mainly banks and insurers, had to deal
with outflows of over 40 billion euros in 2011. The industry has
seen redemptions of 7.8 billions euros in the first ten months
of 2012 as funding tensions across the financial sector ease.
At the height of the liquidity crisis that started last
year, cash-starved banks pushed clients to sell funds and buy
the bank's own bonds or lock up cash in deposit accounts.
Bond funds in October saw inflows of around 1.1 billion
euros, driven by so called "date target" funds, products that
target the best possible return by a certain date.
Equity funds continued to languish. Outflows of 446 million
euros have brought total redemptions to minus 6.35 billion euros
since the start of the year.
Total managed assets in the industry rose to 1.18 trillion
euros in October. They were boosted by an overhaul of the asset
management arm of Assicurazioni Generali, Italy's
largest insurer, a move that has helped reshape the industry's
asset base.
Discretionary managed portfolios and mutual funds, once
evenly split, now account for 56 percent and 44 percent of total
assets, respectively.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
