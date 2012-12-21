MILAN Dec 21 The Italian asset management
industry recorded inflows of 852 million euros in November, only
partially offsetting redemptions of 1.9 billion euros in
October, preliminary data released by industry group
Assogestioni showed on Friday.
With only one month left to the end of 2012, the Italian
industry is on track for a much better annual performance
compared to 2011, when the euro zone debt crisis took its toll
on funds and pushed outflows to almost 41 billion euros.
This year is nonetheless likely to end with redemptions of
several billion euros, as total outflows since January stood at
around 7 billion euros at the end of November.
Fixed income funds continued to attract the bulk of the
inflows, with subscriptions of 2.7 billion euros as funds
distributing a coupon have become popular among Italians once
used to high-yielding domestic government bonds.
Redemptions of monetary funds slowed in November to minus
154 million euros from minus 1.3 billion euros in October. But
funds that invest in cash still made the poorest showing since
the beginning of the year, with outflows of around 9.9 billion
euros, followed by equity funds (minus 7.3 billion euros so far
in 2012, minus 912 million euros in November).
Last month's result pushed assets under management close to
1.2 trillion euros, a level last seen in 2007. Total assets were
inflated in October by an overhaul in the asset management arm
of Assicurazioni Generali, Italy's largest insurer.
(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Jennifer Clark)