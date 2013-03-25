MILAN, March 25 Italy's asset management
industry expects to see inflows of 5.25 billion euros ($6.82
billion)in February, preliminary data released by industry group
Assogestioni showed on Monday.
Total assets under management increased last month to 1.210
trillion euros, a new record.
Market leader Generali, which has a 28 percent
share, saw about 1 billion euros of outflows. Second-ranking
asset manager Intesa Sanpaolo had about 1 billion euros
in inflows. Franklin Templeton led the foreign-based asset
managers, with 790 million euros in inflows.
Banco Popolare had inflows of 1.38 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7694 euros)
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark and Maria Pia Quaglia)