MILAN, April 26 Italy's asset management industry reported net inflows for the first time in a year in March, Italian fund management association Assogestioni said on Thursday.

Net inflows totalled 1.9 billion euros last month compared to net outflows of 2.7 billion euros in February, Assogestioni said in a statement.

Bond funds registered a net inflow of 3.8 billion euros in March, compared to a net outflow of 1.47 billion euros the month before.

Shares in Italian asset managers such as Mediolanum and Intesa Sanpaolo, which owns Eurizon, are sensitive to the data as inflows boost their income from fees. Further details can be found on the association's Web site www.assogestioni.it. (Reporting by Michel Rose)