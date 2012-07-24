MILAN, July 24 Italy's asset management industry saw 4.65 billion euros of net outflows in June, up from May's 1.156 billion with redemptions targeting mostly equity funds, as a fresh wave of risk aversion roiled markets.

Fixed-income funds saw inflows for a fifth consecutive month, totalling 498 million euros down from 851 million a month earlier, according to preliminary data from industry body Assogestioni.

In contrast, equity funds had outflows for 767 million euros after a 1.1 billion euro outflow in May.

Monetary funds saw an exodus of 621 million euros, down on last month's record of 777 million euros.

Italy-domiciled funds were again the hardest hit, accounting for most of the redemptions with 1.9 billion euros in outflows, while foreign-domiciled funds attracted inflows for 120 million euros.

Foreign-domiciled funds represent over 66 percent of assets under management of Italian funds. (Reporting by Philip Baillie)