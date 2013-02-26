MILAN Feb 26 Italy's asset management industry
expects to see inflows of 6.57 billion euros in January,
partially offsetting redemptions of 4.3 billion euros in
December, preliminary data released by industry group
Assogestioni showed on Tuesday.
Total assets under management increased last month to 1.206
trillion euros, a new record.
Flexible funds saw inflows of 1.87 billion euros, and bond
funds were positive for 1.3 billion euros.
Market leader Generali, which has a 28 percent
share, was the leader with 1.93 billion of inflows.
Second-ranking asset manager Intesa Sanpaolo had 1.7
billion euros in inflows. Franklin Templeton led the
foreign-based asset managers, with 720 million euros.
(Reporting by Jennifer Clark and Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by
Keith Weir)