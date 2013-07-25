MILAN, July 25 Italy's asset management industry had net inflows of 2.537 billion euros ($3.36 billion) in June, preliminary data released by industry group Assogestioni showed on Thursday.

In May net inflows were 8.7 billion euros. For the first six months of this year, inflows were 38.353 billion euros.

($1 = 0.7555 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Danilo Masoni)