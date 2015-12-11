MILAN Dec 11 Italian state lender CDP is to set
up a private equity fund to invest in family-run companies and
help them go public, in a new effort to help domestic groups
compete in the global market.
The Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), which has a war chest
of around 400 billion euros ($440 billion), has recently
undergone a management shake-up driven by Italian Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi.
With former Goldman Sachs banker Claudio Costamagna at its
helm, the 165-year old institution is due to unveil a new
business plan next week under which the CDP will have a more
hands-on approach to investing in domestic companies to help
boost economic growth.
With the help of the new fund, "the number of companies
listed on Milan's stock exchange could double", Costamagna said.
CDP funds come from post office savings accounts and bonds
it issues. Its debts are not consolidated into Italy's overall
public debt, allowing the government to use it as its investment
arm without further stretching its finances.
The private equity fund, which will be one of the pillars of
the new business plan, will be put under the wing of the Italian
strategic fund (FSI), which already acts as the CDP's
investment arm.
The new fund, which Costamagna recently described as a
"growth equity" vehicle, will buy a minority stake in promising
companies that lack scale or to help with the management of
companies where there are problems of succession.
CDP will act as an anchor investor and invite foreign
investors, including sovereign wealth funds, to become
shareholders in those groups.
"I see between 10 and 20 Italian groups able join the fund
next year," said Guido Corbetta, a professor at Bocconi
University responsible for research on family-owned companies.
According to a study compiled by Bocconi, Italian firms in
the hands of families account for 65 percent of the 15,722
domestic companies, with turnover of more than 20 million euros.
Since the beginning of this year foreign rivals have taken
over several family-controlled Italian groups including big
companies such as cement maker Italcementi and smaller
firms such as fireplace maker Emmeti.
($1 = 0.9091 euros)
(Writing by Francesca Landini; Editing by Greg Mahlich)