ROME May 4 Italy will push for more effective international rules governing the taxation of internet companies at a meeting of finance ministers from the Group of Seven rich nations next week, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Thursday.

Italy has often complained that international web-based companies manage to elude taxes and on Thursday its revenue agency made an agreement with Google to settle a long-running tax dispute.

Padoan told parliament that at the G7 meeting on May 11-13 "we will do everything we can to take concrete steps forward" on the taxation of internet companies.

However he added that "there are different positions within the G7" on the issue. (reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)