MILAN Nov 25 Italy's total gaming wagers rose 25.8 percent in the first 10 months of the year to 62.4 billion euros ($82.8 billion) from a year earlier, Italy's AAMS gaming regulator said on Friday.

The rise is higher than the 25.45 percent rise seen in the first nine months of the year, reflecting the sector's resilience in the slowdown and the launch of high-tech slot machines.

In October, total wagers were 7.147 billion euros, including 3.62 billion euros from slot machines, AAMS said without giving comparatives.

Since the end of October, the regulator has announced higher taxes, including on the latest high-tech slot machines known as video lottery terminals (VLTs).

Italy's Lottomatica SpA, one of the world's largest lottery operators, and SNAI SpA are active in several gaming sectors, including VLTs. ($1=0.7536 euros) (Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Will Waterman)