MILAN Nov 25 Italy's total gaming wagers
rose 25.8 percent in the first 10 months of the year to 62.4
billion euros ($82.8 billion) from a year earlier, Italy's AAMS
gaming regulator said on Friday.
The rise is higher than the 25.45 percent rise seen in the
first nine months of the year, reflecting the sector's
resilience in the slowdown and the launch of high-tech slot
machines.
In October, total wagers were 7.147 billion euros, including
3.62 billion euros from slot machines, AAMS said without giving
comparatives.
Since the end of October, the regulator has announced higher
taxes, including on the latest high-tech slot machines known as
video lottery terminals (VLTs).
Italy's Lottomatica SpA, one of the world's largest
lottery operators, and SNAI SpA are active in several
gaming sectors, including VLTs.
($1=0.7536 euros)
(Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Will Waterman)