ROME, June 4 The Democratic Party (PD), one of the two main blocs supporting Mario Monti's government, will offer legislation to redirect tax credits for gaming companies to help the region recently rocked by two deadly earthquakes, a senior lawmaker said on Monday.

Italian newspaper il Fatto Quotidiano estimated on Saturday that the state owes 285 million euros to gambling operators such as Lottomatica Group, who enjoy a series of tax breaks, for taxes paid for 2011.

"These resources must be used to pay for costs related to the earthquake emergency, and not to raise the profits of gaming companies," Laura Garavini, the PD's head lawmaker on the anti-Mafia committee, said in a statement.

She said the PD would present a law "as soon as possible" and called on Monti to back the measure.

That may set up a conflict within the governing coalition, as the current system of tax breaks for gambling concession owners was created mostly by Silvio Berlusconi's People of Liberty party (PDL), the other main group backing Monti.

Monti took over from Berlusconi last year to save Italy from the risk of a Greek-style default on its enormous debt mountain.

Monti's austerity measures included 24 billion euros in new taxes for this year alone, and the earthquakes prompted him to boost levies yet again.

Last week the government said it would raise excise duties on petrol by 2 cents per litre to fund aid for the Emilia-Romagna region, hit by earthquakes in which more than 20 died and several billion euros in property was destroyed or damaged.

Emilia-Romagna, one of Italy' richest and most productive areas, was struck by a magnitude 5.8 earthquake on May 29, just over a week after a force 6.0 tremor in the same region.

Though Italy's economy has been the most sluggish in the European Union for the past decade, its gaming industry has boomed.

Legal gambling produced almost 80 billion in revenue last year, compared with 47.5 billion in 2008, an increase of 89 percent in just three years, according to official numbers from the country's concession regulator.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Jan Paschal)