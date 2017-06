MILAN Dec 23 Italy's total gaming wagers rose 26.4 percent in the first eleven months of 2011 to 69.5 billion euros ($90.8 billion) from a year earlier, Italy's AAMS regulator said in a statement on Friday.

The rise is in line with previous months. It reflects the resilience of the sector in the slowdown even though the government is looking to raise gaming taxes.

Italy's Lottomatica, the Milan blue chip index's top gainer this year, and SNAI are both active in several gaming sectors. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting By Nigel Tutt)