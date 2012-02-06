MILAN Feb 6 Italy expects to pump 84.9
million cubic metres of gas from Russia into the network
compared to the 103.4 mcm requested, according to data from gas
transport network Snam with the shortfall adding to
what the government called a "critical" situation.
Gas supplies to the frozen European Union from Russia
improved at the weekend but have not fully recovered and Italy
convened a crisis committee to handle shortages of Russian gas.
Gas consumption hit a record high on Sunday and is expected
to peak between Monday and Tuesday.
On Monday Italian Industry Minister Corrado Passera
described the situation as "critical" as demand reached all-time
highs following a sixth straight day of curtailed supply from
Russia.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)