MILAN Feb 7 Italy expects to pump 94.3 million cubic metres of gas from Russia into the network compared to the 105.7 mcm requested, according to data from gas transport network Snam.

The 10.8 percent shortfall was less than the over 17 percent shortfall in Russian gas seen on Monday.

Italy introduced a series of emergency measures on Monday to offset the impact of reduced natural gas imports from Russia.

Italy has convened a crisis committee which is meeting on a daily basis to handle what it has called a critical shortages of Russian gas.

On Monday the CEO of Italian oil and gas group Eni Paolo Scaroni said he expects a return to normal in gas supplies as of the coming weekend. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)