ROME Feb 8 Russia's Gazprom has
promised to fill the current 10 percent shortfall in gas flows
from Russia to Italy by the end of the week, the head of
communication at Italian oil and gas group Eni said on
Wednesday.
Gazprom's Deputy Chief Executive Officer Alexander Medvedev
has given reassurances that the 10 percent gas flow shortfall
will be met before next weekend, Gianni Di Giovanni told TV.
Italy introduced a series of emergency measures on Monday to
offset the impact of reduced natural gas imports from Russia as
a cold spell sent Italian gas demand to record highs.
Italy expects to inject 94.2 million cubic metres (mcm) of
gas from Russia into the network on Wednesday compared to the
108.3 mcm requested, according to data from gas transport
network Snam.
(Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)