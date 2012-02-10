MILAN Feb 10 Italy, a major consumer of
Russian gas in Europe, expects to inject 93.8 million cubic
metres (mcm) of gas from Russia into the national network on
Friday compared to the 107.1 mcm requested, data from gas
transport network Snam showed.
The 12.4 percent shortfall in Russian gas flows is the same
as seen on Thursday.
The situation with gas supplies in Italy, which as many other
European countries has been hit by cold weather in the past few
days, has been improving thanks to increased imports, reduced
consumption and restart of some oil-fired power stations,
Italy's Industry Ministry said on Thursday.
Italy's biggest utility Enel has brought on stream
2,500 megawatts worth of oil-fired plants this week and said it
could restart more of such plants across the country raising its
total available oil-fired capacity to 4,800 MW.
That would mean additional 20 mcm of gas a day could be
channelled to industrial and household clients, Enel says.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)