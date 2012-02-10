MILAN Feb 10 Italy, a major consumer of Russian gas in Europe, expects to inject 93.8 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas from Russia into the national network on Friday compared to the 107.1 mcm requested, data from gas transport network Snam showed.

The 12.4 percent shortfall in Russian gas flows is the same as seen on Thursday.

The situation with gas supplies in Italy, which as many other European countries has been hit by cold weather in the past few days, has been improving thanks to increased imports, reduced consumption and restart of some oil-fired power stations, Italy's Industry Ministry said on Thursday.

Italy's biggest utility Enel has brought on stream 2,500 megawatts worth of oil-fired plants this week and said it could restart more of such plants across the country raising its total available oil-fired capacity to 4,800 MW.

That would mean additional 20 mcm of gas a day could be channelled to industrial and household clients, Enel says. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)