MILAN Feb 12 Italy, a major consumer of
Russian gas in Europe, expects to inject 93.5 million cubic
metres (mcm) of gas from Russia into the national network on
Sunday compared with the 107.5 mcm requested, data from gas
transport network Snam showed.
The 13 percent shortfall in Russian gas flows compares with
the 13.7 percent shortfall seen on Saturday.
The situation with gas supplies in Italy, which like many
other European countries has been hit by cold weather, has been
improving thanks to increased imports, reduced consumption and
restart of some oil-fired power stations, Italy's Industry
Ministry said last week.
Italy's biggest utility Enel brought on stream
2,500 megawatts worth of oil-fired plants last week and said it
could restart more such plants across the country raising its
total available oil-fired capacity to 4,800 MW.
That would mean an additional 20 mcm of gas a day could be
channelled to industrial and household clients, Enel says.
