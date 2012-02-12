MILAN Feb 12 Italy, a major consumer of Russian gas in Europe, expects to inject 93.5 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas from Russia into the national network on Sunday compared with the 107.5 mcm requested, data from gas transport network Snam showed.

The 13 percent shortfall in Russian gas flows compares with the 13.7 percent shortfall seen on Saturday.

The situation with gas supplies in Italy, which like many other European countries has been hit by cold weather, has been improving thanks to increased imports, reduced consumption and restart of some oil-fired power stations, Italy's Industry Ministry said last week.

Italy's biggest utility Enel brought on stream 2,500 megawatts worth of oil-fired plants last week and said it could restart more such plants across the country raising its total available oil-fired capacity to 4,800 MW.

That would mean an additional 20 mcm of gas a day could be channelled to industrial and household clients, Enel says. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by Erica Billingham)