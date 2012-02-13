MILAN Feb 13 Italy, a major consumer of
Russian gas in Europe, expects to inject 92.5 million cubic
metres (mcm) of gas from Russia into the national network on
Monday compared to the 108.0 mcm requested, data from gas
transport network Snam showed.
The 14.4 percent shortfall in Russian gas flows is bigger
than a 13 percent shortfall seen on Sunday.
Italy, as many other European countries, has been hit by
cold weather in the past couple of weeks.
Italy's Industry Ministry is due to consider on Monday when
it would end the state of emergency declared a week ago and
order to stop oil-fired power stations brought on stream to
offset gas shortfalls.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)