ROME Feb 6 Italy's strategic gas committee has decided to halt supplies of natural gas to industrial clients with interruptible contracts as of Tuesday, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

"The first cuts to clients with interruptible contracts will start as soon as tomorrow and not on Thursday as Eni said," the source said.

Gas supplies to the frozen European Union from Russia improved at the weekend but have not fully recovered as a cold front prompted Moscow to cut back gas flows.

Italy has convened a crisis committee to handle shortages of Russian gas.

The Chief Executive of Italian oil and gas group Eni said in press interviews on Monday that cuts to interruptible contract clients could start on Thursday.

Interruptible contracts allow large industrial customers to get gas at cheaper rates but the gas can be stopped without prewarning. (Reporting By Alberto Sisto)