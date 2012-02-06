Feb 6 Italy will allow electricity
providers to fire up oil-fueled generators to limit natural gas
use as cold weather drags on and after imports from Russia
declined, the country's strategic gas committee said in a
statement.
The committee also said that gas supplies to industrial
clients with interruptible contracts would be halted.
Interruptible contracts allow large industrial customers to get
gas at cheaper rates, but the gas can be stopped without
prewarning.
The committee will meet again on Tuesday, the statement
said.
(Reporting By Alberto Sisto. Writing By Steve Scherer)