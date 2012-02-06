Feb 6 Italy will allow electricity providers to fire up oil-fueled generators to limit natural gas use as cold weather drags on and after imports from Russia declined, the country's strategic gas committee said in a statement.

The committee also said that gas supplies to industrial clients with interruptible contracts would be halted. Interruptible contracts allow large industrial customers to get gas at cheaper rates, but the gas can be stopped without prewarning.

The committee will meet again on Tuesday, the statement said.

(Reporting By Alberto Sisto. Writing By Steve Scherer)