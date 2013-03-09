MILAN, March 9 Gas flows from Libya into Italy
were gradually resuming on Saturday after being halted for about
a week following armed skirmishes, a spokesman for Italian gas
grid operator Snam said.
"There is a gradual resumption of flows and we expect about
16 million cubic metres of gas today which will meet requests
from the system," the spokesman said.
Gas flows from Libya to Italy were halted last Saturday
after clashes between militias at the Mellitah oil and gas
complex.
The Greenstream pipeline that transports gas from Libya to
Italy has an annual capacity of at least 8 billion cubic metres.
Italy imports most of its gas from Russia and Algeria.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Louise Ireland)