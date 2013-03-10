UPDATE 10-Oil prices dive 3 pct to 3-week low; OPEC crude output up
* OPEC oil output rose in May, 1st monthly increase this year
TRIPOLI, March 10 Natural gas flows from Libya into Italy have gradually resumed and are expected to return to normal levels by the end of the week after being halted by fighting, the chairman of Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Sunday.
Exports were halted a week ago after clashes between Libyan militias at the Mellitah oil and gas complex.
"Tests were first carried out and then exports gradually resumed yesterday," NOC Chairman Nuri Berruein told Reuters. "Before the end of the week, it will be back to normal." (Reporting by Ali Shuaib; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
* OPEC oil output rose in May, 1st monthly increase this year
DAKAR, May 31 The World Bank will provide $29 million to help Senegal as it negotiates oil and gas contracts with producers, it said on Wednesday.