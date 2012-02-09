MILAN Feb 9 Italy, a major consumer of Russian gas in Europe, expects to inject 93.7 million cubic metres (mcm) of gas from Russia into the national network on Thursday compared to the 107.0 mcm requested, data from gas transport network Snam showed.

The 12.4 percent shortfall is slightly less than the 13 percent shortfall in Russian gas seen on Wednesday.

The situation with gas supplies in Italy, which as many other European countries has been hit by cold weather in the past few days, is improving thanks to increased imports, reduced consumption and restart of some oil-fired power stations, Italy's Industry Ministry said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)