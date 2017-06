MILAN Feb 1 Italy's gas transmission operator Snam said on Wednesday it expects to inject 95.7 million cubic metres of gas from Russia into the network compared to the 108.3 mcm requested.

Cold weather in Europe has boosted demand for gas across the continent.

Russia's Gazprom is getting more requests for gas deliveries to Europe than it can physically accommodate, a source at the company said on Wednesday.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)