ROME, Sept 26 Guido Barilla, chairman of the
world's leading pasta manufacturer, prompted calls for a
consumer boycott on Thursday after telling Italian radio his
company would never use a gay family in its advertising.
"I would never do (a commercial) with a homosexual family,
not for lack of respect but because we don't agree with them.
Ours is a classic family where the woman plays a fundamental
role," Barilla, 55, said in an interview with Radio 24 on
Wednesday.
Barilla - one of the best known pasta brands around the
world - is one of Italy's biggest advertisers, and for many
years has used the image of a happy family living in an
idealised version of the Italian countryside, with the slogan:
"Where there's Barilla, there's home".
In the interview, Barilla said he opposed adoption by gay
parents, but was in favour of allowing gay marriage, which is
not legal in Italy. His comment about advertising was in
response to a direct question about whether he would ever
feature a gay family in his company's commercials.
If gays "like our pasta and our advertising, they'll eat our
pasta, if they don't like it then they will not eat it and they
will eat another brand," he said.
Aurelio Mancuso, head of gay rights group Equality Italia,
said Barilla's comments were an "offensive provocation" and
called for a boycott of the company's pasta, sauces and snacks.
"We accept the invitation from the Barilla owner to not eat
his pasta," Mancuso said. Many Italians used social media to
voice support for a boycott.
Alessandro Zan, a gay member of parliament, said on Twitter:
"You can't mess around with consumers, including gay ones."
Barilla issued a statement on Thursday apologising,
explaining that he was trying to say "simply that the woman
plays a central role in a family."
"Barilla features families in its commercials because it
embraces anyone, and they have always been identified
with our brand," he said.
Spanish film star Antonio Banderas features in the latest
publicity campaign for Barilla's Mulino Bianco cookies and
breakfast cakes. They feature him baking biscuits with children
and talking to a chicken called Rosita.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)