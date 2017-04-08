CERNOBBIO, Italy, April 8 The Italian government
will confirm an economic growth forecast of 1 percent for 2017,
in a multi-year fiscal plan due to be presented next week,
junior Economy Minister Enrico Morando said on Saturday.
Italy's gross domestic product rose 0.9 percent in 2016,
compared with 0.8 percent growth in 2015 and business confidence
has improved steadily in recent months, with surveys of
purchasing managers pointing to accelerating activity.
This has raised expectations that the Treasury may lift
Italy's growth forecast for this year, which it said last year
would be 1 percent, in its Economic and Financial Document.
The fiscal plan will also include a commitment by the
government to restart its privatisation plan, after it postponed
the sales of several state-owned assets last year.
Morando told reporters at the Ambrosetti workshop in
Cernobbio that state fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) may
play a role in the next phase of the privatisation programme and
added oil major Eni, utility Enel and
national post office Poste Italiane would likely be
involved in the plan.
Italian newspapers have reported that the government could
sell its stakes in Eni, Enel, Poste Italiane and other
state-controlled companies to CDP as a way to raise funds to cut
its huge public debt.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Alexander Smith)