NEW YORK, Sept 10 Italy's economy will return
to growth in 2013, thanks to a decline in interest rates that is
already taking place, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti told
CNBC television.
"I see this growth happening first of all... through a
decline in interest rates because these unduly high interest
rates on Italian government securities are not yet reflecting
the new and better fundamentals of the Italian economy and
public finance," Monti told CNBC's Maria Bartiromo in an
exclusive interview in Cernobbio, Italy on Saturday and
broadcast in the United States on Monday.
Italy has been in recession in 2012, and economists expect
its gross domestic product to contract between 2.0 and 2.4
percent this year. Monti did not provide any estimate on Italy's
expected GDP growth for 2013.
Finance Minister Vittorio Grilli said last week that he
expects to release new estimates on 2012 economic growth later
this month and that those will be in line with market views.
Monti, who was appointed last November to lead a technocrat
government, has reiterated on several occasions that the
country's borrowing costs are too high.
Last week's announcement by the European Central bank that
it would launch a new and potentially unlimited bond-buying
program to reduce the cost of financing government debt and
fight the euro zone crisis has fueled renewed hopes for an
imminent decline in yields.
"If the Euro-zone market calms down because of the
announcement that the new instrument is available, probably the
interest rates on the Italian government debt will go down
gently and nicely and we will not need to use the instrument,"
Monti said.
After the ECB announcement, the 10-year yield spread between
German bunds and Italian BTPs fell slightly below 350 basis
points, the tightest since April. Since then, the yields have
been hovering around those levels, pending an uncertain week in
which Germany's constitutional court rules on the legality of
the euro zone permanent financial rescue fund.
"I have a hope, not an expectation" on the result, which
will be announced on Wednesday, Monti said.
According to Monti, the fiscal discipline and structural
reforms that Italy has been implementing should be enough to
push interest rates down.
He ruled out any Italian request to the ECB for additional
help ECB. But he also has said that any potential request should
not be associated with any stigma.
The plan "is constructed for those countries which are
complying with the recommendations of the European Union. It is
not a sort of bailing out instrument," Monti told CNBC.
Amid renewed speculation that he would remain as the leader
of the Italian government after elections next spring, Monti
reiterated that he will not serve a second term.