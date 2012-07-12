ROME, July 12 Italy's economy will likely shrink
more than 2.4 percent in 2012, the head of the country's
business lobby Confindustria said on Thursday.
"In the best hypothesis, GDP will fall 2.4 percent in 2012
but probably it will be something more than that because I find
it difficult to see an improvement in the second half of this
year," Giorgio Squinzi told a conference.
Earlier on Thursday, Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said
Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco's forecast that the economy
will shrink by 2.0 percent in 2012 should be seen with "maximum
respect".
The Italian government's most recent official target for
gross domestic product in 2012 is -1.2 percent.