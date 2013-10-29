ROME Oct 29 Italy has cut its 2013 gross
domestic product forecast to -1.8 percent from -1.7 percent, its
economy minister said on Tuesday, adding that a predicted
recovery next year would be stronger than expected.
Fabrizio Saccomanni told a Senate committee the economy
would grow 1.1 percent in 2014, rather than 1.0 percent as
previously forecasted, as he presented a budget aimed to address
Italy's longest post war recession.
Earlier on Tuesday the Bank of Italy, also giving
parliamentary testimony on the budget, said growth next year
would be 0.7 percent, while the average forecast of 20
economists polled by Reuters this month pointed to just 0.5
percent.