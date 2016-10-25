(Adds budget watchdog's forecast, background)
ROME Oct 25 Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on
Tuesday he was optimistic Italy's economy would grow by 1
percent this year, just a few weeks after he cut the official
forecast to 0.8 percent.
Renzi, who is campaigning furiously ahead of a Dec. 4
referendum on a constitutional reform that he has staked his
political future on, said on a television talk-show he was
"optimistic that we'll end the year at 1 percent".
At the end of September, the government lowered its 2016
growth target from 1.2 percent to 0.8 percent, bringing it into
line with most independent forecasters after gross domestic
product stagnated in the second quarter.
Earlier on Tuesday, Italy's independent budget watchdog, the
Parliamentary Budget Office (UPB) said it expected 2016 growth
of just 0.7 percent. It forecast a GDP rise of 0.2 percent in
the third quarter and 0.1 percent in the fourth.
The UPB created a stir this month when it refused to sign
off on Renzi's multi-year budget plan, saying the economic
outlook it depicted was too rosy. Italy has a record of strongly
over-estimating its official growth forecasts.
Renzi is appearing daily in television and radio interviews
to try to win support for his plan to overhaul the constitution
by curbing the role of the Senate and reducing the powers of
regional governments.
With around six weeks to go before the referendum on the
reform, the great majority of opinion polls over the last month
put the "no" camp ahead.
Earlier this year, Renzi repeatedly vowed to resign and quit
politics if he lost the ballot, but over the past two months he
has declined to confirm the pledge, saying debate over his own
future deflected attention from the merits of the reform.
At the same time, he has sharply raised the pitch of his
rhetoric in criticising the EU's fiscal rules which many
Italians blame for their chronically stagnant economy.
(Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, Writing by Gavin Jones;
Editing by Alison Williams)