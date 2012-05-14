GENOA Italy May 14 The Italian city of Genoa is
stepping up security ahead of local elections on Sunday after an
attack on an industrialist there raised fears of an upsurge in
political violence.
An anarchist group claimed responsibility for shooting and
wounding the head of a unit of the defence conglomerate
Finmeccanica last Monday, and said it would attack the
company again. It has also claimed responsibility for a series
of letter bombs sent to officials at the tax collection agency
Equitalia.
"We will ask for reinforcements to boost safety measures
ahead of the vote," senior police official Francesco Musolino
said on Monday, suggesting the army would be used if needed.
"(The government) will not hesitate to give all the necessary
support."
Genoa, which is home to several Finmeccanica factories,
votes for a new mayor in Sunday's second round of local
elections as resentment mounts against government austerity
measures that include raising taxes, cutting pensions and
opening up the labour market.
At the weekend, Italy's interior ministry said the army
might be used to protect Finmeccanica and Equitalia.
On Monday, metalworkers in Genoa went on strike for two
hours in support of Roberto Adinolfi, chief executive of the
nuclear engineering form Ansaldo Nucleare, who was shot in the
leg by masked gunmen last Monday.
(Reporting By Paola Balsomini; Editing by Kevin Liffey)