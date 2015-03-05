MILAN, March 5 Italian shoemaker Geox
said on Thursday it did not have enough visibility to confirm
its financial targets and highlighted difficulties with its
Chinese partner that would not allow the area to bring the
expected contribution this year.
Geox reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) of 42.6 million euros for 2014, in
line with analyst expectations. Sales totalled 824 million
euros, above an average forecast of 810 million euros based on
Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.
The group said it had filed for arbitration after its
distribution partner in China had repeatedly breached their
contract and drastically revised down the planned investment in
shop openings in the country.
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Danilo Masoni)