ROME Feb 14 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Rome on
Friday to discuss the latest developments in the euro zone debt
crisis, Monti said on Tuesday.
Speaking in a television interview on Sky Italia, Monti also
expressed satisfaction at the decline in Italian borrowing costs
but said the spread of around 3.7 percentage points between
Italian benchmark bonds and safer German Bunds was still "too
high and must come down".
He said investors were concerned about what would happen in
Italy when his technocratic government's term ended next year,
but he added that he believed Italian politics had turned a
corner and would remain less fractious after the 2013 election.
He said he was determined to reform Italy's labour market to
provide better job opportunities for young people who were
marginalised by the current rules and were "often desperate, and
often right to be desperate".
While he hoped that reform could be agreed with trade
unions, "we can't pull back (from a reform) if there is no
accord", he added.
Asked to describe Merkel and French President Nicolas
Sarkozy, Monti said Sarkozy was "explosive and brilliant," while
Merkel "transmits and extraordinary degree of consistency and
reliability".
He added that these characteristics of the German chancellor
naturally meant it took longer for her opinions and positions to
"evolve".