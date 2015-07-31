MILAN, July 31 Italian packaging company Goglio
is up for sale and has hired an adviser to bring it to the
market some time in the autumn, people familiar with the matter
said on Friday.
"We know Goglio is on the market and we could potentially be
involved on the buyside... though not yet," said Stefano
Trentino, founding partner at Italian advisory firm Cassiopea
Partners.
Trentino said the company could be of interest to a private
equity as well as a limited number of industrial players.
Italy's packaging industry is a world leader and has been
able to resist the economic crisis thanks to cutting-edge
technology and rising exports.
In 2013 the sector posted sales of 29 billion euros, a rise
of 1.8 percent on the previous year, according to the Italian
Packaging Institute.
A source with knowledge of the matter said an auction for
the sale of Goglio would kick off in the autumn.
Another source said Goglio had hired an adviser to take it
to the market, adding the buyer would almost certainly be a
private equity.
It was not immediately possible to obtain a comment from
Goglio.
Goglio, founded in Milan in 1850, is a market leader in
flexible packaging and packaging machines, especially for the
coffee industry.
The company, which posted sales of 312 million euros in
2013, employs around 1,600 people and has plants in the
Netherlands, Poland, the US and China.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Stephen Jewkes, editing by
Valentina Za)