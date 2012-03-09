(Adds European Commission reaction)

ROME, March 9 Italy's government approved on Friday a decree that limits its "golden share" powers in strategic sectors such as defence, energy, transport and communications, following pressure from the European Commission.

The decree, a draft of which has been seen by Reuters, restricts the government's veto power on ownership changes to specific circumstances, such as when the buyer does not have adequate financial guarantees or is linked to non-democratic states, or criminal and terroristic organisations.

The new rules, effective immediately, are aimed at blocking an infringement procedure by the EU Commission. It said Italy's laws were too generic and breached EU rules on free movement of capital.

A spokeswoman for European Commissioner Michel Barnier said the Commission would look at the decree and work with Italy's government for 60 days to decide if other changes were needed.

Assets to be covered by the special powers will be identified in detail at a later stage by government decrees.

The rules apply to partly or fully privatised companies, including Eni, Finmeccanica, Enel and Telecom Italia because of the government's golden share holdings in sectors of strategic national interest.

The decree also foresees specific supply obligations and limits to industrial restructuring for such companies.

Any defence sector acquisition must be cleared by the government in advance, while a reciprocity clause is foreseen for buyers outside the European Union.

For listed defence companies, buyers must say when their holdings exceed a series of thresholds from 2 percent to 25 percent. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto and Francesco Guarascio in Brussels; Writing by Steve Scherer and Danilo Masoni; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and David Hulmes)