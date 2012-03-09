(Adds European Commission reaction)
ROME, March 9 Italy's government approved
on Friday a decree that limits its "golden share" powers in
strategic sectors such as defence, energy, transport and
communications, following pressure from the European Commission.
The decree, a draft of which has been seen by Reuters,
restricts the government's veto power on ownership changes to
specific circumstances, such as when the buyer does not have
adequate financial guarantees or is linked to non-democratic
states, or criminal and terroristic organisations.
The new rules, effective immediately, are aimed at blocking
an infringement procedure by the EU Commission. It said Italy's
laws were too generic and breached EU rules on free movement of
capital.
A spokeswoman for European Commissioner Michel Barnier said
the Commission would look at the decree and work with Italy's
government for 60 days to decide if other changes were needed.
Assets to be covered by the special powers will be
identified in detail at a later stage by government decrees.
The rules apply to partly or fully privatised companies,
including Eni, Finmeccanica, Enel
and Telecom Italia because of the government's golden
share holdings in sectors of strategic national interest.
The decree also foresees specific supply obligations and
limits to industrial restructuring for such companies.
Any defence sector acquisition must be cleared by the
government in advance, while a reciprocity clause is foreseen
for buyers outside the European Union.
For listed defence companies, buyers must say when their
holdings exceed a series of thresholds from 2 percent to 25
percent.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto and Francesco Guarascio in
Brussels; Writing by Steve Scherer and Danilo Masoni; Editing by
Hans-Juergen Peters and David Hulmes)