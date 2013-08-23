ROME Aug 23 A gondolier involved in a crash on
Venice's Grand Canal that left a German dead and his
three-year-old daughter seriously injured has tested positive
for drugs, police said on Friday.
The man was under the influence of cocaine and hashish,
according to tests taken after the collision between his gondola
and a ferry, Venice police said, confirming a report by Ansa
news agency.
The man had been giving the German family of five a tour of
the historic city's canals when the accident happened. The
German man appears to have been crushed between the two boats
near the famous Rialto bridge.
A probe into the incident had been focused on the captain of
the ferry and on those of two other ferries manoeuvring nearby,
but now the gondolier is also under investigation, a police
spokesman said.
The gondolier and his lawyer were not immediately available
for comment.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; editing by Andrew Roche)